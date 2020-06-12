Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 injured when ambulance crashes into Oklahoma toll booth

That person's condition was not disclosed.County EMS director William Stevens did not immediately return a phone call for comment. The cause of the crash has not been determined, Stewart said.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST
4 injured when ambulance crashes into Oklahoma toll booth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four people were injured, at least three critically, when an ambulance crashed into a toll booth on an Oklahoma turnpike early Friday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said. The Jackson County Emergency Medical Services ambulance traveling from the Altus area to Oklahoma City with its lights and siren activated crashed into the toll booth near Newcastle, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, shortly before 3 a.m., Stewart said.

A patient and two paramedics who were inside the ambulance were flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition following the crash on Interstate 44, also known as the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, according to Stewart. A worker in the toll booth was taken by another ambulance to a hospital, Stewart said. That person's condition was not disclosed.

County EMS director William Stevens did not immediately return a phone call for comment. The cause of the crash has not been determined, Stewart said.

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, as bargain hunters returned after a punishing session a day earlier, but the indexes were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears over new coronavirus cases and economic ...

Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the M...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes

Two key U.S. senators are circulating a bipartisan draft bill that would reform how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new aircraft in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. The measure seeks to elim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020