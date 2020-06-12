Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABC names first black 'Bachelor' contestant after diversity criticism

ABC Television's long-running dating competition show "The Bachelor" said on Friday that North Carolina native Matt James will become the show's first black contestant its 25-season history. "We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we're seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," Karey Burke, president of Walt Disney Co-owned, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:28 IST
ABC names first black 'Bachelor' contestant after diversity criticism

ABC Television's long-running dating competition show "The Bachelor" said on Friday that North Carolina native Matt James will become the show's first black contestant its 25-season history.

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we're seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," Karey Burke, president of Walt Disney Co-owned, said in a statement. James was named after criticism from former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay, who is black, threatened to disassociate from the franchise if it did not increase its diversity. In a blog post on Monday, Lindsay said there are "deep-rooted, 18-year systemic problems in this franchise."

Lindsay was chosen as the first, and so far only, black lead contestant on sister show "The Bachelorette" in 2017. "I have always been vocal about the problematic behavior of the franchise and their failure to address their diversity issues; but I stayed with the franchise to be a voice on the inside to push for change," Lindsay said in her post.

An online petition also called on ABC to cast more people of color, and advocates have renewed calls on Hollywood to increase diversity onscreen and off in wake of Black Lives Matter protests over the killing of George Floyd. James is a real estate broker and graduate of Wake Forest University who now lives in New York City. He had been scheduled to appear this year on "The Bachelorette" as a contestant.

When filming of "The Bachelorette" was halted due to coronavirus, ABC approached him about taking on the role of "The Bachelor" instead, Burke said. Season 25 of the "The Bachelor" starring James is set to air in 2021.

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, as bargain hunters returned after a punishing session a day earlier, but the indexes were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears over new coronavirus cases and economic ...

Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the M...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes

Two key U.S. senators are circulating a bipartisan draft bill that would reform how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new aircraft in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. The measure seeks to elim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020