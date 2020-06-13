Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan unveils Rs 7.13 trillion budget, defence gets around 1.3 trillion

Pakistan on Friday unveiled Pakistani Rs 7.14 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 with defence allocations amounting to around Rs 1.3 trillion, which is almost 12 per cent higher than last year, Samaa News reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-06-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 03:25 IST
Pakistan unveils Rs 7.13 trillion budget, defence gets around 1.3 trillion
Pakistan flag. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Friday unveiled Pakistani Rs 7.14 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 with defence allocations amounting to around Rs 1.3 trillion, which is almost 12 per cent higher than last year, Samaa News reported. According to Dawn, the budget was presented by Pakistan Industries Minister Hammad Azhar. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Shaikh referred to it as the "corona budget."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the budget presentation. "Our main aim was to revive the economy and stabilize and strengthen the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as we realise the vision and aspirations of our founding fathers," Azhar said while presenting the budget

He said the total size of the budget or the total expenditure budget for the next year stood at Rs 7,136 billion -- slightly higher than the budgeted figure for the previous year. The government has allocated Rs 70 billion for combating the coronavirus and other disasters and Rs80 billion for special economic zones, according to Samma news.

Pakistan's Defence budget for 2020-21 is Rs1.289 trillion which is almost 12 per cent higher than last year's, according to Samaa news. The fiscal deficit, he said, would be 7 per cent of the GDP and has been budgeted at Rs3,195 billion for FY2021. Allocations for education have been budgeted at Rs83.3 billion, up 7.9pc from last year's Rs77.2 billion.

Azhar announced that there is no new tax in the 2020-21 budget. There will be no tax on coronavirus and cancer diagnosis kits and the import taxes on kids food supplement and diet food have been abolished too The opposition has decried the budget announcement terming it an "anti-people" budget.

PML-N chief and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif termed the budget "anti-people", saying that it would lead to increased inflation and unemployment. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI had presented a "disappointing, traditional" budget at a time when the country was facing historic challenges.

"This is not a budget but a prescription for destruction," Shehbaz said in a statement. "Whatever signs of economic progress are left in the country, will be ended because of the current government's budget. The PTI government first tried to hide its inefficiency first behind PML-N and then behind the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's COVID-19 deaths surge past UK, WHO says hospital system coping

Brazils COVID-19 death toll overtook Britains on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 dead, but the World Health Organization said the nations health system was standing up to the pressure.The system as such from the...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...

Soccer-Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronav...

UK PM faces cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws - The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws, with three ministers warning him against it, The Times newspaper reported.Some lawmakers wrote a letter to the prime minister sayin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020