Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' release delayed to July 31 as industry seeks rebound

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' release delayed to July 31 as industry seeks reboundReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 04:12 IST
Director Christopher Nolan's movie thriller "Tenet" will debut in theaters two weeks later than expected on July 31, distributor Warner Bros., a unit of AT&T Inc, said on Friday.
Movie theaters are starting to reopen worldwide following months of closures to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Theater owners hope "Tenet" will help draw audiences back for a late-summer blockbuster season.
