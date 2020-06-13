First Vande Bharat flight from Finland departs with 227 Indians
The first flight under Vande Bharat Mission from Finland departed on Thursday for New Delhi with 227 stranded Indians onboard.ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 13-06-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 05:12 IST
The first flight under Vande Bharat Mission from Finland departed on Thursday for New Delhi with 227 stranded Indians onboard. "#VandeBhaartMission flight AI 1184 & historic first passenger flight of @AirIndiaIn from Helsinki to New Delhi takes off with 227 pax incl senior citizens, stranded tourists, business visitors, students eager to join families," Indian embassy in Finland tweeted.
'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread. A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase of the exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Rice sowing not progressed much after April 10: Agri Min data New Delhi,'
Earthquake hits New Delhi, Sonipat and nearby cities
Earthquake tremors felt in New Delhi
Finland in pain as border closure blocks Russian tourists
New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.