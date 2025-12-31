Mystery Surrounds Telecom Cable Damage in Gulf of Finland
Authorities are probing damage to an undersea telecom cable between Finland and Estonia. The Finnish border guard apprehended a vessel linked to the mishap, believed to have occurred with its anchor down. An investigation for aggravated damage and interference is underway. The cable, owned by Elisa, is crucial infrastructure.
Authorities are investigating damage to an undersea telecommunications cable in the Gulf of Finland, discovered early Wednesday between the Finnish and Estonian capitals.
The Finnish border guard seized the vessel suspected of causing the damage, reportedly anchoring in Finland's exclusive economic zone when found.
Helsinki police initiated an investigation into potential aggravated criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and interference with telecommunications. The damaged cable, owned by service provider Elisa, is critical infrastructure, and Estonian authorities are considering a joint prosecution.
