US stands with India in pushing back against Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty: Alice Wells
Alice G Wells, Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), on Friday (local time) has said that the US stands with India in pushing back against constant Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 08:26 IST
Alice G Wells, Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), on Friday (local time) has said that the US stands with India in pushing back against constant Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty. "External rebalancing is critical. At the end of the day, it will be the US that stands with India in pushing back against constant Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty. #USindia dosti #india," Wells tweeted.
The Chinese military had started a build-up along the Line of Actual Control in May first week along with the Ladakh sector and Sikkim where they came to the Naku La area and had a face-off with the Indian troops there. Post this, on May 27, Trump said that he is "ready, willing and able to mediate" between the two Asian neighbours.
However, the two countries have held military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh peacefully. The military Commander-level talks were held on June 6 between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.
After the first round of talks, Chinese and Indian Armies disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 km from their stand-off positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs. On June 12, Major General-level talks were held between the Indian and Chinese armies to discuss the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)
