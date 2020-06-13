Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five dead in latest flooding in southern China rainstorms

Authorities have sought to mitigate flooding through the construction of dams, such as the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze. The region is home to the city of Guilin, famous for its landscape of karst rock formations.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 12:05 IST
Five dead in latest flooding in southern China rainstorms
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rainstorms have killed five more people in a southern Chinese region already reeling from heavy flooding over the past week. The government of Zunyi city, south of the metropolis of Chongqing, said Saturday that five had died and eight others were missing after fresh storms that began late Thursday night.

A statement on its website said at least 13,000 people had been evacuated, more than 2,000 homes damaged and multiple sections of roads and three bridges destroyed in the city in Guizhou province. Earlier storms left 13 dead in nearby Hunan province and the Guangxi region.

Seasonal flooding regularly strikes the lower regions of China's major river systems, particularly those of the Yangtze and the Pearl to the south. More than 200,000 people have been forced to seek shelter and economic losses are estimated at more than $500 million, the Ministry of Emergency Management said earlier this week.

Guangxi's crucial tourism sector, already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, has been set back further by the floods. The region is home to the city of Guilin, famous for its landscape of karst rock formations. Authorities have sought to mitigate flooding through the construction of dams, such as the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs authorities to decide in 2 weeks parole application of murder convict Vikas Yadav

The Delhi High Court has directed the concerned authority to decide in two weeks the parole application of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a life term in a 2002 murder case. A bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while disposing of Yadavs petition, d...

Soccer-Premier League return talks came too soon, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said it was the wrong time to discuss resuming the Premier League season when the United Kingdom was still gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional soccer in England has been suspended since Mar...

39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, total tally 964

At least 39 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, raising the tally in the state to 964, officials said on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, 27 were from Sepahijala, seven from West Tripura, three from Gomti and one each from Una...

In this chaotic time, find strength & peace in Bhagavad Gita: Tulsi Gabbard to students

Americas first-ever Hindu lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has said that in this chaotic time, one can find certainty, strength and peace in Bhagavad Gita. In her message during a virtual commencement address, the 39-year-old Congresswoman from Hawai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020