China sentences Australian man to death for drug smuggling
An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling. Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website.
All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said. It did not provide any details of the charges.
