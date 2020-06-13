Left Menu
PTI | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:34 IST
Paris braces for march for racial justice, against police

Paris police ordered the closure of freshly reopened restaurants and shops along the route of a march Saturday against police brutality and racism, fearing possible violence. The march between the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris and the city's main opera house is expected to be the biggest of several demonstrations around France this weekend inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

The Paris police chief ordered merchants and city officials to clear sidewalks along the march route of anything that could be set on fire or used by troublemakers against police. Any gatherings of more than 10 people remain banned in France because of virus containment measures.

The Paris march was organised by supporters of Adama Traore, a French black man who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear despite four years of back-and-forth autopsies. They're demanding “justice for Adama and all victims of police.” France has seen several demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death in the U.S, and they've been overwhelmingly peaceful, though some have seen scattered clashes between police and protesters. Protests are also expected Saturday in Marseille, Lyon and other French cities.

In the wake of Floyd's death and the global protests it unleashed, the French government is under growing pressure to address long-running accusations of excessive violence by police, particularly against minorities. Researchers have documented racial profiling by French police, and investigations were opened recently into racist comments in private Facebook and WhatsApp groups for police officers.

The interior minister promised this week to stamp out racism and announced a ban on police chokeholds during arrests. But French police unions held their own demonstrations Friday, saying they're being unfairly labeled as racist because of a few extremist officers, and that they don't have enough tools to deal with violent suspects.

After meeting with union representatives, the interior minister said Friday night that police will start experimenting with expanded use of stun-guns in the future, despite concerns about their safety..

