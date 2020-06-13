Left Menu
LGD Gaming stay perfect in LPL Summer Split

LGD Gaming remained the lone unbeaten team in the standings after recording a 2-1 win over Victory Five on Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in China.

LGD Gaming stay perfect in LPL Summer Split
MVP performances from Jong-hun "Kramer" Ha and Ling "Mark" Xu led LGD Gaming (2-0) over Victory Five (2-1), who fell into a tie for second place with Team WE (2-1). Image Credit: Flickr

Ye-chan "Scout" Lee and Wang "Hope" Jie posted MVP performances as EDward Gaming (1-1) recorded a 2-0 sweep of winless Oh My God (0-3) in another Week 2 match on Saturday. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round-robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 2 action concludes Sunday with Suning meeting Invictus Gaming and JD Gaming facing Top Esports. Standings through Saturday:

1. LGD Gaming, 2-0, +2 T2. Victory Five, 2-1, +2

T2. Team WE, 2-1, +2 4. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, +2

T5. LNG Esports, 2-1, +1 T5. Suning, 2-1, +1

T7. JD Gaming, 1-0, +2 T7. Top Esports, 1-0, +2

T9. EDward Gaming, 1-1, +1 T9. eStar Gaming, 1-1, +1

T9. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, +1 12. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 0

T13. Invictus Gaming, 0-1, -2 T13. Rogue Warriors, 0-1, -2

T15. Bilibili Gaming, 0-2, -4 T15. Dominus Esports, 0-2, -4

17. Oh My God, 0-3, -5 --Field Level Media

