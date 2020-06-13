Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor
The son of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times.Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday night.He is the youngest of Abdul-Jabbar's five children.Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 21:31 IST
The son of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbour multiple times. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody without incident in San Clemente, Calif., and released Wednesday after posting $25,000 bail, multiple outlets reported.
Authorities told TMZ Sports that police responded to a call of a reported stabbing around 10 p.m. The neighbour sustained non-life-threatening injuries and drove himself to a nearby hospital, per a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Adam is listed at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, per the booking sheet obtained by TMZ Sports. He is the youngest of Abdul-Jabbar's five children. --Field Level Media
