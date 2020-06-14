Global coronavirus count surpasses 7.5 million: WHO
The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed the landmark of 7.5 million, with 142,672 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Saturday.ANI | Geneva | Updated: 14-06-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 05:01 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed the landmark of 7.5 million, with 142,672 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, 5,055 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 423,349 fatalities, according to the report.
The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 7,553,182, as stated in the report. The plurality of cases and deaths -- 3.64 million and 196,440, respectively -- remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases (2 million) and fatalities (113,757). (Sputnik/ANI)
