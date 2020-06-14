89 civilians killed, 150 injured in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan within last 2 weeks: NSC

As many as 89 civilians have been killed and 150 injured in Taliban attacks in the last two weeks, according to the National Security Council's (NSC) data. On Sunday, TOLO news reported a roadside mine blast in eastern Nangarhar province killing one and injuring two civilians.

The blast occurred at 8:30 am (local time) in PD12 of Jalalabad city close to the customs department after a civilian vehicle was struck by a roadside mine, TOLO news quoted government officials as saying. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident, at least seven Afghan security force members, 15 Taliban fighters and a child were killed during combat in Takhar province. According to NSC, Kandahar has reported the highest number of civilian fatalities with 22 deaths. Meanwhile, Kabul has the highest number of injured with 42.

However, the Taliban has issued a statement rejecting the data. Over the years both the Afghan government and the Taliban have blamed each other for the attacks. (ANI)