Left Menu
Development News Edition

89 civilians killed, 150 injured in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan within last 2 weeks: NSC

As many as 89 civilians have been killed and 150 injured in Taliban attacks in the last two weeks, according to the National Security Council's (NSC) data.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:50 IST
89 civilians killed, 150 injured in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan within last 2 weeks: NSC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 89 civilians have been killed and 150 injured in Taliban attacks in the last two weeks, according to the National Security Council's (NSC) data. On Sunday, TOLO news reported a roadside mine blast in eastern Nangarhar province killing one and injuring two civilians.

The blast occurred at 8:30 am (local time) in PD12 of Jalalabad city close to the customs department after a civilian vehicle was struck by a roadside mine, TOLO news quoted government officials as saying. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident, at least seven Afghan security force members, 15 Taliban fighters and a child were killed during combat in Takhar province. According to NSC, Kandahar has reported the highest number of civilian fatalities with 22 deaths. Meanwhile, Kabul has the highest number of injured with 42.

However, the Taliban has issued a statement rejecting the data. Over the years both the Afghan government and the Taliban have blamed each other for the attacks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for urinating on memorial during London protest

A 28-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of urinating on the memorial of a murdered policeman during far-right protests in central London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. The man is in custody in Essex, east of London, aft...

Two deaths, 253 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra

253 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said to the State Health Department on Sunday. The state has also reported two fatalities during the same time, it added.With this, the total number of cor...

Rugby-Biarritz sign former Wallaby Speight from Queensland Reds

French Pro D2 second division team Biarritz Olympique have signed former Australia international Henry Speight from the Queensland Reds on a three-year deal. Biarritz Olympique have a great rugby history. They have been respectful during th...

One killed, three injured in blast in Eastern Afghanistan

At least one person was killed while three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday.The Khaama Press News Agency reported, citing Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the provincia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020