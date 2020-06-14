One killed, three injured in blast in Eastern Afghanistan
At least one person was killed while three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 16:06 IST
At least one person was killed while three others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday.
The Khaama Press News Agency reported, citing Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesperson for the provincial government that the explosion took place at around 8:30 am local time close to Customs House of Nangarhar.
No group has claimed responsibility for the incident. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nangarhar