Morocco's King undergoes successful heart surgery - agency
King Mohammmed VI of Morocco had successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, state news agency MAP said. The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as "atrial flutter", it said. The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 15-06-2020 05:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 05:04 IST
King Mohammmed VI of Morocco had successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, state news agency MAP said. The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as "atrial flutter", it said.
The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris. King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.
Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Morocco
- Mohammed VI
- Rabat
- Paris
- COVID-19