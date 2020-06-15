Vande Bharat flight with 137 Indians departs from Toronto

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Toronto to Delhi with 137 Indians on Sunday. "Flight #7 from Toronto @airindian AI - 188 en route to Delhi with 137 passengers. Wishing everyone a safe journey," India in Toronto tweeted.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread. A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase of exercise began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)