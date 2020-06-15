Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch drink offenders to get teetotal tag to keep them dry

Around half of the participants said they did not drink for at least three months after the anklet was taken off. Studies, cited by the justice ministry, have shown that 26% to 43% of all violent incidents in the Netherlands are related to alcohol, while the cost of alcohol abuse to Dutch society is estimated to run to 6 billion euros ($6.75 billion) a year.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-06-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:30 IST
Dutch drink offenders to get teetotal tag to keep them dry
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

People in the Netherlands convicted of crimes related to alcohol abuse will have to wear a special ankle bracelet to monitor their drinking habits once the government has passed the necessary legislation.

The Dutch justice ministry has said the electronic bracelet or tag will keep track of any sign of alcohol consumption by analyzing the sweat of the person wearing it. Data from the bracelet will be sent to a central server once a day, giving probation officers a clearer picture of the wearer's behavior than the current system which relies on blood or urine tests which are done twice a week.

"Clients are continuously aware of the fact that they have something that is measuring their alcohol consumption. That helps them to keep away from alcohol abuse," probation officer Tony Rubino told Reuters. The bracelet can also help offenders to show they have changed their ways.

A mother of two boys, who took part in the government's pilot studies for the bracelet, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "I have two young boys and had to show that I don't drink anymore." "The alcohol anklet was an excellent opportunity for me to show that I do not drink 24/7."

The justice ministry said its pilot studies showed that 71% of the participants did not drink alcohol during the test, even though some were allowed access to alcohol. Around half of the participants said they did not drink for at least three months after the anklet was taken off.

Studies, cited by the justice ministry, have shown that 26% to 43% of all violent incidents in the Netherlands are related to alcohol, while the cost of alcohol abuse to Dutch society is estimated to run to 6 billion euros ($6.75 billion) a year. ($1 = 0.8886 euros)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $100million loan to expand rural road network in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 100 million loan to expand the coverage of an ongoing rural road network improvement project in Bangladesh, connecting the rural population to agricultural development zones.This additional fina...

Germany puts far-right regional branch under surveillance -media

Germanys domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the Alternative for Germany AfD under surveillance, German media reported on Monday, denting the far-right partys efforts to establish itself as a credible opposition force....

BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Ministers residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice ...

President urges SAPS to track down murderers of women and children

South Africa is under siege, with the number of women dying in the hands of men increasing since the easing of lockdown regulations under level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted. The President has since called for South Africans to end th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020