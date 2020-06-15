US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea
A US Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday.
A US Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 am local time (4:40 a.m. EDT)
UK search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.
