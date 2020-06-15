Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to launch last satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System on Tuesday

India too is building its navigational system called the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), with an operational name of NAVIC. The latest Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite is the 55th BDS system, and will work with other members of the network, allowing global users to access high-accuracy navigation, positioning and timing as well as communication services, official daily Global Times reported.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:50 IST
China to launch last satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China is set to launch on Tuesday the last satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, touted to be a competitor to the United States Global Position System, to allow global users to access high-accuracy navigation, positioning, timing and communication services. The satellite will complete the construction of the global constellation, official media here reported on Monday.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket, to be used to send the satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre was being loaded with fuel on Monday afternoon. Some of the countries like Pakistan are using the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS). China is also promoting its use in the countries signed-up for its multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BDS will be the fourth global satellite navigation system after the US' Global Position System (GPS), Russia's GLONASS and the European Union's Galileo. India too is building its navigational system called the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), with an operational name of NAVIC.

The latest Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite is the 55th BDS system and will work with other members of the network, allowing global users to access high-accuracy navigation, positioning, and timing as well as communication services, official daily Global Times reported. Compared to previous generation series, the constellation of BDS-3 with an array of 30 satellites flying on three different orbit planes - three at the GEO, three at the inclined geosynchronous orbits, and 24 at the medium Earth orbit - have higher bandwidth.

They enable enhanced communication capability and carrying more accurate and stable domestically developed atomic clocks to improve the precision of timing and navigation services, the report said. The first BeiDou satellite entered orbit in 2,000 and started providing positioning, navigation, timing, and messaging services to domestic users in China and users in the Asia-Pacific region in December 2012.

The BDS system started providing global services at the end of 2018 when construction of the BDS-3 primary system had been completed. The Tuesday mission will complete the BDS-3 system, which, according to Wu Di, a scholar with the satellite positioning technology centre of Wuhan University, will further enhance the quality of services of the system for global users providing stronger signals.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Vizag gas leak: SC restrains AP govt, NGT from disbursing Rs 50 cr compensation

The Supreme Court Monday restrained for ten days the Andhra Pradesh government and the National Green Tribunal NGT from disbursing compensation amount of Rs 50 crore, deposited by LG Polymers India Ltd, among victims of the gas leak that ha...

Mercury begins to rise again in north India; monsoon to slow down this week

After a respite for nearly two weeks, the maximum temperature in north India started to rise again with parts of Rajasthan experiencing a heat wave-like condition, including Bikaner where the mercury soared to 46.2 degrees Celsius, as forec...

FOREX-Dollar steadies as overnight risk-off move eases

The U.S. dollar was slightly lower in North American morning trade on Monday, stabilizing after a move higher overnight on a sell-off in risk assets over rising fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. The dollar index, which measu...

'Black Lives Matter' banner removed at U.S. embassy in South Korea after Trump displeased-sources

A large Black Lives Matter banner draped on the outside of the U.S. embassy in Seoul was removed on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure about it, two people familiar with the matter said. The banner was hung on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020