Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court rules workers can't be fired for being LGBT+

"This is a landmark victory for LGBTQ equality," Alphonso David, president of LGBT advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign, said on Twitter. "We cannot & should not go back to a time when people felt they had to hide who they are in order to feel safe at work." The court’s ruling comes days after the administration of President Donald Trump announced a rollback of guidance implemented during the administration of President Barack Obama which protected trans people from discrimination in healthcare.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:20 IST
U.S. Supreme Court rules workers can't be fired for being LGBT+
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that federal law protecting workers from discrimination on the basis of sex also applies to gay and trans people, a move described as one of the most significant decisions on LGBT+ rights in recent years. In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars companies from discriminating on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin and religion, also applies to gay and trans people.

For gay and trans Americans, many of whom have experienced discrimination at work or even been fired for being LGBT+, the ruling represents a landmark moment in gay rights. "No trans people and no lesbian or gay people can ever be fired or discriminated against for being gay or transgender - that's the immutable law of the land now," said Vandy Beth Glenn, a trans woman fired in 2007 when she came out as trans.

"This is a win for all Americans," Glenn told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding she was in tears upon hearing of the court's ruling. In his majority opinion, conservative justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: "Ours is a society of written laws ... An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

LGBT+ advocacy groups welcomed the decision as an important step in protecting gay and trans workers, more than half of whom live in states without explicit workplace protections, leaving them vulnerable to harassment or firing without legal recourse. "This is a landmark victory for LGBTQ equality," Alphonso David, president of LGBT advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign, said on Twitter.

"We cannot & should not go back to a time when people felt they had to hide who they are in order to feel safe at work." The court's ruling comes days after the administration of President Donald Trump announced a rollback of guidance implemented during the administration of President Barack Obama which protected trans people from discrimination in healthcare. Trans rights advocate Carter Brown said if the Supreme Court ruled in favor of workplace protections, it would still require a cultural shift before trans people truly felt safe at work.

Brown, 45, from Dallas, Texas, was fired from his real estate job after co-workers found out he was trans. He said being fired because of his gender identity was a major blow after he survived homelessness and became the first person in his immediate family to graduate from university.

"It felt like the entire dream and effort of making a great life for myself regardless of my trials ... that was all hopeless," he said. "Laws need to be enforced ... (but) if they pass it, it still comes down to the hearts and minds that are there before you with your fate in their hands."

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen ambush Mali army convoy, soldiers killed - residents

Gunmen ambushed an army convoy near a town in central Mali on Sunday and killed a number of soldiers, residents from another nearby town said. Several other soldiers and around half of the dozen or so vehicles in the convoy were still missi...

CAB organises power yoga webinar for women's U-19 team

To keep the women players both mentally and physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal CAB on Monday arranged a power yoga webinar for the states Under-19 teamYoga is integral to our culture and power yog...

Govt needs to chart out fresh glide path to bring down fiscal deficit: RBI bulletin

The government will have to chart out a fresh glide path to bring down the fiscal deficit once the normalcy is restored, an article published in the monthly bulletin of the Reserve Bank has suggested. The union governments fiscal situation ...

LetsTransport raises Rs 10 cr from Stride Ventures

Logistics solution provider LetsTransport on Monday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from Stride Ventures. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company has raised a total of Rs 33 crore to strengthen its operational capabilities, it said.Stride Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020