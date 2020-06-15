Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK report calls for four-year post-study visas to attract more Indian students

PTI | London | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:38 IST
UK report calls for four-year post-study visas to attract more Indian students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new report released in London on Monday has called on the UK government to double its post-study visa offer to four years, a move it predicts could lead to a near doubling of Indian students choosing UK universities by 2024. "Universities Open to the World: How to put the bounce back in Global Britain", prepared by former UK Universities Minister Jo Johnson for the Policy Institute at King's College London and the Harvard Kennedy School, warns that an anticipated 50-75 per cent drop in international students as a result of the coronavirus pandemic would expose "real vulnerabilities" in the country's higher education sector. An expansion of the ability to work at the end of a degree course and to include Indians in the low-risk student visa category of countries, akin to China, would prove particularly attractive to Indian students – a group which has registered a strong hike in numbers choosing UK universities in recent months.

"For students in India, this offer would be a total game changer. It would be sensational for the ability of our universities to go and market British higher education in India," said Jo Johnson, the younger brother of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "The increase that I am proposing to the post-study work visa will be of particular appeal to students from India, who are very sensitive to whether or not they have an ability to stay on in the country after they graduate to put to use the skills they have acquired in higher education and earn a bit of money to help them pay the pretty considerable fees that our universities charge them," he said, adding that the UK prime minister has always been a "strong supporter" of international students and is therefore likely to take the report's proposals into consideration.

The former member of parliament from the Conservative Party, who resigned from politics last year, has been a long-term supporter of competitive post-study visa offers to keep the UK in line with other higher education destinations such as Australia and Canada. "The issue is that the world has not stood still. Coronavirus is significantly going to reduce the number of international students that are globally mobile this coming year and probably following years as well," he explains.

"We propose to double the number of students from India and increase significantly students from other key countries such as Nigeria and Malaysia to rebalance the mix. We don't want an over-dependence on students from one particular country," said Johnson, in reference to the current majority of international students in the UK mainly from China. His report highlights that the UK is well-positioned to capitalize on an "unmet demand from India", which registered an impressive 136 per cent hike in student visa numbers in the year ending March 2020. It stresses the need for the UK to go further and also streamline visa processes and remove a perceived "hostile bureaucracy" around Britain's university offering.

"The Home Office's continued exclusion of India from its low-risk Tier 4 visa list, which denotes countries from which student visa applications are streamlined, has understandably provoked deep unhappiness," the report notes. Under the current rules, the UK is set to open up a new "Graduate" visa route, commonly referred to as a post-study visa, for the 2020-21 intake to UK universities. It will offer international students from countries like India the chance to switch onto a skilled work visa after two years if they find a job which meets the skill requirements of the route. The Graduate visa is designed for overseas students to be able to work or look for work after completing their course.

The new report wants this expanded further amid concerns raised by UK universities of the adverse impact of the worldwide coronavirus lockdown, which is expected to hit the number of higher fee-paying international students taking up courses at UK universities.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen ambush Mali army convoy, soldiers killed - residents

Gunmen ambushed an army convoy near a town in central Mali on Sunday and killed a number of soldiers, residents from another nearby town said. Several other soldiers and around half of the dozen or so vehicles in the convoy were still missi...

CAB organises power yoga webinar for women's U-19 team

To keep the women players both mentally and physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal CAB on Monday arranged a power yoga webinar for the states Under-19 teamYoga is integral to our culture and power yog...

Govt needs to chart out fresh glide path to bring down fiscal deficit: RBI bulletin

The government will have to chart out a fresh glide path to bring down the fiscal deficit once the normalcy is restored, an article published in the monthly bulletin of the Reserve Bank has suggested. The union governments fiscal situation ...

LetsTransport raises Rs 10 cr from Stride Ventures

Logistics solution provider LetsTransport on Monday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from Stride Ventures. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company has raised a total of Rs 33 crore to strengthen its operational capabilities, it said.Stride Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020