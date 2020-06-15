Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak releases 2 detained officials of Indian High Commission

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were released on Monday hours after the Pakistani police arrested them for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident here, media reports said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:40 IST
Pak releases 2 detained officials of Indian High Commission
Indian High Commission in Pakistan (Photo credits: Official Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were released on Monday hours after the Pakistani police arrested them for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident here, media reports said. Police released the two Indian officials after the Foreign Office informed the authorities that they had diplomatic immunity, ARY TV reported.

They were handed over to an official of the Indian mission, it said. The two officials were arrested after a BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the city's Embassy Road at around 8am, Geo News reported, quoting some eyewitnesses.

The pedestrian was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The car was stopped by a huge crowd of people who handed over its two occupants to police, it said. After they were arrested, police discovered that the two persons were officials of the Indian High Commission, it said.

The Express Tribune newspaper identified the two Indian officials as Silvades Paul and Dawamu Brahamu. There was no official confirmation about arrest and release of the two officials.

Earlier on Monday, India summoned the Pakistan charge d'affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest to him over the reported arrest of two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Accidents involving vehicles belonging to diplomatic missions have been frequent in recent years, Pakistani media reports said.

Earlier this year, a SUV belonging to the US Embassy drove into a car on a main artery of Islamabad, killing a woman and injuring five members of her family. The police arrested the Pakistani driver of the US Embassy and registered a case against him. Monday's incident comes two weeks after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage. India had declared Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir as 'persona non grata' after they were found obtaining sensitive documents relating to movement of Indian Army troops from an Indian national, according to authorities here.

Following their expulsion, Pakistani agencies started harassing a number of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad including charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia. Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns offer Clowney $15M in '20

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney continues to generate interest from the Cleveland Browns, who are prepared to offer a deal that includes 15 million in 2020. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Browns are still pus...

COVID-19: Centre asks states to engage with pvt sector for provisioning critical care at reasonable rates

Amid reports of a likely shortage of healthcare infrastructure at a time the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Monday asked states and Union Territories to engage with the private sector for augmenting such facilities...

FEATURE-Afghanistan hires lockdown jobless to boost Kabul's water and trees

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, June 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gul Mohammad was making a good living as a private van-driver, until Afghanistan went into lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and his work dried up.Now, instea...

Monuments to Spanish conquerors teeter in New Mexico

Statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oate are facing a new wave of criticism in New Mexico as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony. The Red Nation advocacy group for Native American rights was planning a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020