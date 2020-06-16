Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his home; Hollywood restarts movie production and more

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said. He was 34 years old.

Universal Studios said on Monday it expects to resume production in early July on "Jurassic World: Dominion" as Hollywood begins to emerge from a three-month coronavirus shutdown. Universal said it plans to get shooting on the movie underway at Pinewood Studios in England on July 6 under stringent protocols for the cast and crew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was moved to April from February on Monday due to the havoc caused in the movie industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony for film's highest honors will take place on April 25, 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. It had originally been scheduled for Feb. 28.

Filming the sequel of James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to New Zealand after it ended its coronavirus outbreak, the film's producer told media as production resumed on Monday. The film's crew, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, was given special permission to fly to New Zealand two weeks ago, even though its borders are closed to keep out the coronavirus, stirring some grumbling about unfair treatment.

U.S.-based Congolese fashion designer Anifa Mvuemba was excited about debuting her fashion line, Hanifa, at this year's New York Fashion Week. But when her show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mvuemba got creative.

Chinese gaming giant NetEase on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to develop a new "Lord of the Rings" mobile game, bolstering its pipeline following its secondary listing in Hong Kong. The new officially licensed strategy game, "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War", is based on the hugely popular trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, NetEase said in a statement.

Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and 4 deaths.

