Brazil VP Mourão says economy will contract by 5%-6% this year

Brazil VP Mourão says economy will contract by 5%-6% this yearReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-06-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 03:12 IST
Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Monday that Brazil's economy will likely contract between 5%-6% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a radio interview, he said the agribusiness sector was the only thing keeping Brazil from a steeper fall. Officially, the government expects gross domestic product will contract by 4.7% this year.