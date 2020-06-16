Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man shot in New Mexico protest over conquistador sculpture

The Albuquerque Journal newspaper reported that the shooting erupted during a clash between protesters trying to pull down a statue of Juan de Onate and several heavily armed members of a civilian militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard. The confrontation occurred outside the Albuquerque Museum in the heart of the city's Old Town district.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-06-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 10:24 IST
Man shot in New Mexico protest over conquistador sculpture
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A man was shot and wounded on Monday during a protest near a museum in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said, where demonstrators were reported to be trying to tear down sculpture of a 16th-century Spanish conquistador. A police spokesman in Albuquerque, the state's largest city, said the man was taken to a local hospital in "unknown condition" and that officers "are securing the scene."

No further official details of the shooting were immediately available, the spokesman, Daren DeAguero, told Reuters by email. The Albuquerque Journal newspaper reported that the shooting erupted during a clash between protesters trying to pull down a statue of Juan de Onate and several heavily armed members of a civilian militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard.

The confrontation occurred outside the Albuquerque Museum in the heart of the city's Old Town district. According to the Journal's account, one man involved in a physical altercation with the protesters appeared to draw a gun and fire five shots after he was pushed onto the street, sending members of the crowd scurrying for cover as one person yelled, "Somebody got shot."

Video footage posted to social media from the scene appeared to show one man lying on the ground as several other people tried to render assistance. A separate clip showed three men lying face down and spread eagle on the pavement as police in riot gear stood over them, apparently making arrests. Another officer appeared to be on the ground as well. Anti-racism protesters venting anger over last month's death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, have taken to destroying statutes honoring the U.S. Civil War's Confederacy, as well as sculptures of imperialists, conquistadors and other historical figures associated with the subjugation of indigenous populations around the world.

The statue at the center of Monday's protest in Albuquerque is part of a controversial sculpture called "La Jornada," which depicts Onate, known for the 1599 massacre of a pueblo tribe, leading a group of Spanish settlers into what is now New Mexico.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar Isaac to star in thriller ‘London’ with Ben Stiller on board as director

Actor Ben Stiller is set to direct Lionsgate thriller London starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac in the lead. The film is based on a new short storyhigh-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, reported Deadline.Dune scre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in fuel prices, saying the governments decision to increase the prices of petrol and diesel during the coronavirus crisis is wholly insensitive and ill-advised. The gove...

Over 10,000 COVID-19 new cases reported in country

India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 10,66...

Escalating intimidation, threats, ahead of high-profile treason verdict, Indonesian rights groups say

Rights groups in Indonesia have complained of escalating intimidation and security threats in the run-up to the verdict in a high-profile treason trial against seven West Papuans that is expected on Wednesday.Papuan demands for independence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020