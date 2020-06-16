Singapore reports 151 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers

Singapore confirmed 151 new COVID-19 cases among foreign workers on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 40,969, as the city-state gears up to begin the second phase of its reopening of businesses. The new cases included 149 foreign workers living in dormitories and two foreigners holding work passes but leaving outside the dorms, said the Ministry of Health. Singapore will begin the second phase of its reopening of businesses on Friday from the circuit breaker which was enforced to control the spread of coronavirus.

Small gatherings of up to five people will be allowed to resume, along with dining in at food and beverage outlets. Retail businesses may also reopen their physical outlets. Beaches, parks, and sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen, Channel News Asia reported, citing official announcements made on Monday.

However, activities that involve large numbers of people who are likely to come into close contact for prolonged periods of time "will take more time" to resume, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Monday. These include religious services, large cultural venues such as museums and libraries, large-scale events such as concerts and exhibitions, as well as entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs, karaoke outlets, cinemas, and theatres.