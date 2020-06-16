Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Trade Organization finds Saudi links to sports piracy

Champions League organizer UEFA said the piracy threatens the “existence of professional sport as we know it.” Rights holders, including FIFA and the English Premier League, have been trying to shut down the beoutQ bootlegging operation for more than two years to protect their commercial value.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:35 IST
World Trade Organization finds Saudi links to sports piracy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Trade Organization has ruled Saudi Arabia failed to stop a broadcasting operation pirating sports coverage and blocked moves to shut it down in a proxy of the Gulf economic and diplomatic dispute with Qatar. The Qatar-owned beIN Sports network, which is banned from operating in Saudi Arabia, holds the Middle East rights that are being pirated by beoutQ.

"The panel considers that Qatar has established a prima facie case that beoutQ is operated by individuals or entities subject to the criminal jurisdiction of Saudi Arabia," the WTO said on Tuesday. Champions League organizer UEFA said the piracy threatens the "existence of professional sport as we know it." Rights holders, including FIFA and the English Premier League, have been trying to shut down the beoutQ bootlegging operation for more than two years to protect their commercial value. The WTO decision comes as the Premier League decides whether to approve a takeover of northeast English club Newcastle by the Saudis sovereign fund.

A WTO dispute panel established Saudi Arabia failed to take action to stop beoutQ's operations and protect the intellectual property of rights holders. "Qatar has established that Saudi Arabia has not provided for criminal procedures and penalties to be applied to beoutQ despite the evidence establishing prima facie that beoutQ is operated by individuals or entities under the jurisdiction of Saudi Arabia," the WTO concluded.

The panel highlighted how beIN was prevented from hiring lawyers in Saudi Arabia to take action in the courts against the piracy. Saudi authorities declared beIN illegal as the nation launched an economic and diplomatic boycott of Qatar in 2017 alongside the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain over accusations Doha supports extremism. The tiny, super-rich nation of Qatar denies the charge.

The Premier League was among sports competitions to lodge protests with the American government which led in April to Saudi Arabia remaining on a "Priority Watch List" as one of the "notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy." It is a stumbling block to the Premier League approving the Saudi Public Investment Fund buying an 80% stake in Newcastle as part of a takeover alongside the wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley. They want to buy out retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley. UEFA said it was clear beoutQ's broadcasts of its games were illegal.

"BeoutQ was hosted on frequencies transmitted by Arabsat and was promoted and carried out by individuals and entities subject to Saudi Arabia's territorial jurisdiction," UEFA said in a statement. "Those seeking to follow beoutQ's example should be in no doubt that UEFA will go to great lengths to protect its property and support its partners, whose investment in football helps it to remain the world's most popular sport from grassroots to elite level. "Piracy not only threatens that investment but also the existence of professional sport as we know it."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

At least 10 Indian Army personnel killed in violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley: government sources.

At least 10 Indian Army personnel killed in violent face-off in Ladakhs Galwan Valley government sources....

Delhi WCD minister directs officials to clear all pending pensions

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday directed officials to clear all pending pensions of senior citizens, widows and specially-abled people. On Tuesday, Gautam conducted a surprise inspection at the East...

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African-Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics. H...

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain's term extended for one year

The term of Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice DK Jain has been extended by one year. Justice Jain confirmed the development to ANI saying that he received his extension letter last week.Yes I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020