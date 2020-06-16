Left Menu
Hundreds of Berlin households under quarantine

Officials in the southern district of Neukoelln said Tuesday that the outbreak involved homes in seven different locations and in some cases with 10 people living together. Berlin's top health official, Dilek Kalayci, urged the German capital's residents to use a new government-backed contact tracing app rolled out on Tuesday.

Authorities in Berlin have placed 369 households under quarantine after dozens of people tested positive for the new coronavirus. Officials in the southern district of Neukoelln said Tuesday that the outbreak involved homes in seven different locations and in some cases with 10 people living together.

Berlin's top health official, Dilek Kalayci, urged the German capital's residents to use a new government-backed contact tracing app rolled out on Tuesday. As of Monday, Berlin had recorded a cumulative total of 7,368 cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths since the outbreak began.

