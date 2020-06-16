Hundreds of Berlin households under quarantine
Officials in the southern district of Neukoelln said Tuesday that the outbreak involved homes in seven different locations and in some cases with 10 people living together. Berlin's top health official, Dilek Kalayci, urged the German capital's residents to use a new government-backed contact tracing app rolled out on Tuesday.PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:58 IST
Authorities in Berlin have placed 369 households under quarantine after dozens of people tested positive for the new coronavirus. Officials in the southern district of Neukoelln said Tuesday that the outbreak involved homes in seven different locations and in some cases with 10 people living together.
Berlin's top health official, Dilek Kalayci, urged the German capital's residents to use a new government-backed contact tracing app rolled out on Tuesday. As of Monday, Berlin had recorded a cumulative total of 7,368 cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths since the outbreak began.
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- Dilek Kalayci
- Neukoelln
- German
ALSO READ
Berlin's Tegel airport to stay open until November - Bild
EIB and Investitionsbank Berlin announce first closing of EU Malaria Fund
Berlin's Tegel airport delays closure with travel recovery expected
Union Berlin's Anthony Ujah calls on players to fight racism
Berlin protesters form 'ribbon of solidarity'