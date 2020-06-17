Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus grounds crew at US hurricane flight center

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said Tuesday that five employees at the team's Lakeland, Florida, base tested positive last week, forcing others into quarantine. Spokesman Jonathan Shannon said the three planes are still flying with minimum crews.Florida's Department of Health reported 2,783 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, breaking the daily record of 2,581 new cases set on Friday.

PTI | Lakeland | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:54 IST
Virus grounds crew at US hurricane flight center
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Florida's coronavirus outbreak has spread to the team that operates the hurricane hunter airplanes in the United States. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said Tuesday that five employees at the team's Lakeland, Florida, base tested positive last week, forcing others into quarantine.

Spokesman Jonathan Shannon said the three planes are still flying with minimum crews. He said the planes are being cleaned before and after each flight. Florida's Department of Health reported 2,783 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, breaking the daily record of 2,581 new cases set on Friday. The numbers on both days are almost double the previous high of 1,601 set in mid-May.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a devastating 2018 wildfire in Northern California touched off by the utility companys power lines. The guilty plea, part of an agreement...

Russia's Putin protected from coronavirus by disinfection tunnel -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The spe...

Bullet riddled body of missing Sindhi political activist found outside hospital in Karachi

A bullet-riddled and tortured body found dumped in front of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi has been identified as that of political worker Niaz Lashari, according to World Sindh Congress WSC. Lashari, associated with the Sindhi national movemen...

Mexico's coronavirus death surge puts testing regime under the microscope

Mexico went into the coronavirus outbreak insisting it would beat the pandemic without mass testing, but with deaths surging as it prepares to exit lockdown, the strategy looks increasingly untenable.Mexicos coronavirus czar, Deputy Health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020