Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two men charged in slaying of federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California

One of the two men, Steven Carrillo, a U.S. Air Force sergeant described by the FBI as associated with the extremist boogaloo movement, was arrested on June 6 and charged with the ambush killing of a sheriff's deputy in the Santa Cruz mountains. The FBI said in an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint in the case that Carrillo appeared to have used his own blood to scrawl the word "BOOG" and the phrase "I became unreasonable" on the hood of a car he sought to hijack before he was arrested.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:05 IST
Two men charged in slaying of federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men have been charged in the slaying last month of a federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California, during an ambush blocks away from anti-racism protests sparked by George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police days earlier, prosecutors said on Tuesday. One of the two men, Steven Carrillo, a U.S. Air Force sergeant described by the FBI as associated with the extremist boogaloo movement, was arrested on June 6 and charged with the ambush killing of a sheriff's deputy in the Santa Cruz mountains.

The FBI said in an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint in the case that Carrillo appeared to have used his own blood to scrawl the word "BOOG" and the phrase "I became unreasonable" on the hood of a car he sought to hijack before he was arrested. Carrillo, 32, was charged in federal court on Monday with murder in the May 29 drive-by shooting of Federal Protective Service officer David Patrick Underwood, and the attempted murder of a second security officer, outside a federal courthouse in Oakland.

The suspected accomplice in that ambush, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., has been charged with aiding and abetting in that attack as the driver of the vehicle from which Carrillo is accused of opening fire on the officers' guard post. "Indiscriminate targeting of law enforcement officers by those motivated by violent extremism of any stripe is contrary to our nation's values and undermines the powerful message of peaceful protests," John Demers, assistant U.S. attorney general for national security, said in a statement.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a devastating 2018 wildfire in Northern California touched off by the utility companys power lines. The guilty plea, part of an agreement...

Russia's Putin protected from coronavirus by disinfection tunnel -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The spe...

Bullet riddled body of missing Sindhi political activist found outside hospital in Karachi

A bullet-riddled and tortured body found dumped in front of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi has been identified as that of political worker Niaz Lashari, according to World Sindh Congress WSC. Lashari, associated with the Sindhi national movemen...

Mexico's coronavirus death surge puts testing regime under the microscope

Mexico went into the coronavirus outbreak insisting it would beat the pandemic without mass testing, but with deaths surging as it prepares to exit lockdown, the strategy looks increasingly untenable.Mexicos coronavirus czar, Deputy Health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020