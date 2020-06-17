9 people arrested in Louisville during protests

Nine people have been arrested during protests in Louisville. One person was arrested in connection with vandalism to a police vehicle and eight others were charged with unlawful assembly. No arrests were made in connection to the damage to a news vehicle, police said.

Some demonstrators in Louisville blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car while police deployed pepper balls, the city's interim police chief said in a joint news conference with the city's mayor on Monday night. The statements from Chief Robert Schroeder came after police warned residents to avoid the city's downtown area, and after a video posted on social media showed a brick hurled into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car.