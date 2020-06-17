Left Menu
Man charged in deaths of BLM protester and another woman

Aaron Glee Jr., 49, was arrested in Orlando on Sunday, a day after Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found dead in a Tallahassee home, according to a Tallahassee police Facebook post. Authorities didn't say whether the women had any previously connection between each other or to each other or Glee.

Man charged in deaths of BLM protester and another woman
A Florida man faces murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of a missing Black Lives Matter protester and another woman, authorities have said. Aaron Glee Jr., 49, was arrested in Orlando on Sunday, a day after Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found dead in a Tallahassee home, according to a Tallahassee police Facebook post.

Authorities didn't say whether the women had any previously connection between each other or to each other or Glee. Salau, who had participated in recent demonstrations against police brutality, was reported missing by family members earlier this month, authorities said on Tuesday.

Tallahassee police officers reached out to friends and known associates, as well as victim advocate groups to which she recently had been referred following a possible sexual battery. Sims also was reported missing by her family, authorities said. Officers found that her home had been ransacked and burglarised, and her vehicle was missing. An investigation led to Glee's Tallahassee home, where both women were found dead, authorities said.

Police said they learned that Glee had fled on a bus to Orlando before they arrived at his home. They contacted Orlando police, who were able to intercept Glee. Glee was being held at the Orange County jail on a Leon County warrant. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Glee.

