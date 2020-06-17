Doping-Coleman facing possible doping ban after whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman of the United States said on Tuesday that he is facing a possible suspension after another violation of the anti-doping whereabouts rules. Coleman, in a lengthy statement on Twitter, said that he is facing a ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after missing a test on Dec. 9.

Three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period can result in a one or two-year suspension. Coleman had looked in danger of missing last year's worlds in Doha when the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) filed - and later withdrew - a whereabouts violation charge.

"I want to make you all aware of a situation I'm currently dealing with," said Coleman in a statement posted on Twitter. "A few days ago, the AIU came to a decision that I've been appealing for six months that I missed a test on December 9th, 2019. "And now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year ago at this point."