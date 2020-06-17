Left Menu
Development News Edition

US committed to partnering with India in fight against COVID-19

The United States on Tuesday said it is committed to partnering with India in its fight against coronavirus pandemic as the first shipment of 100 US-produced ventilators arrived in India.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 07:29 IST
US committed to partnering with India in fight against COVID-19
First 100 ventilators from United States Agency being handed to Indian official at the Indian Red Cross Headquarters in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Tuesday said it is committed to partnering with India in its fight against coronavirus pandemic as the first shipment of 100 US-produced ventilators arrived in India. "America is committed to partnering with India in its fight against COVID-19. The first shipment of 100 US-produced ventilators arrived in India today. These ventilators will help relieve suffering and save lives across India," tweeted Morgan Ortagus, US State Department spokesperson.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster handed over the first lot of 100 ventilators from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to Indian Red Cross Society at the IRCS national headquarters here. In the fight against COVID-19, the much-awaited ventilators were handed to India to treat the coronavirus patients as promised by United States President Donald Trump.

The ventilators, which arrived on Monday, are high technology are manufactured by Zoll US-based firm and have arrived from Chicago in the US. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation

China and Russia were using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australias foreign minister said. The disinformation contributed to a climate of fear an...

NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the countrys quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. New Zealand on Tuesday l...

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthans Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on s...

Mutineers brimming with confidence after weekend win

With opportunities dwindling to climb in the Call of Duty League regular-season standings while at the same time sending a message to the rest of field, its hard to envision a better weekend than the one the Florida Mutineers just experienc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020