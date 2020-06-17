Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey moves troops against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkey said Wednesday it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Turkey's Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the first known airborne-and-land offensive by Ankara inside Iraqi territory.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:04 IST
Turkey moves troops against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@TSKGnkur)

Turkey said Wednesday it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Turkey's Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the first known airborne-and-land offensive by Ankara inside Iraqi territory. The airborne offensive into Iraq's border region of Haftanin, some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Turkey-Iraq border, was launched following intense artillery fire into the area, said the Defense Ministry in Ankara.

The operation by commando forces is being supported by warplanes, attack helicopters, artillery, and armed and unarmed drones, according to the ministry's statement posted on Twitter. It did not say how many troops are involved. Turkey regularly carries out air and ground attacks against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which it says maintains bases in northern Iraq. Wednesday's was the first known airborne and land offensive.

Turkey has defended its past operations into northern Iraq, saying neither the Iraqi government nor the regional Iraqi Kurdish administration has acted to remove PKK insurgents who allegedly use Iraq's territory to stage attacks on Turkey. The ministry said Wednesday's operation follows "increasing harassment and attempts to attack" military outposts or bases in Turkey. It said the Turkish forces would target other "terror" groups in the region, but did not name them.

"Operation Claw-Tiger is continuing successfully as planned," the ministry said. It shared videos of Defense Minister Hulusi Akar overseeing the mission at a command center in Ankara. It came days after Turkey launched an air operation in the region, which the Defense Ministry said hit suspected PKK targets in several locations in Iraq's north, including Sinjar, and targeted 81 rebel hideouts.

A military official said the operation began with artillery units targeting some 150 suspected PKK positions and was followed by an aerial attack involving F-16s, drones, and attack helicopters. some of the commandos crossed the border by land while other units were transported by helicopters. The troops had begun to enter PKK hideouts in Haftanin, the official said, providing the information on the condition of anonymity in line with government rules.

It was not clear if the latest offensive would target the Sinjar region, where the Turkish government says it has become a new base PKK commander. A video provided by the Defense Ministry, showed Akar addressing the commandos: "You have always demonstrated the Turkish military's force. I believe that you will demonstrate it again." "Turkey continues its fight against terrorists using the rights based on international law," said Omer Celik, the deputy chairman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party. "It is our most natural right and duty to fight terrorists who attack our borders, citizens, and security forces." There was no immediate reaction from the PKK or from Baghdad and northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Iraq's government, however, summoned the Turkish ambassador on Tuesday to protest against the aerial offensive. The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region. It is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands of lives since it started in 1984.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares edge higher amid caution over fresh virus cases in China, U.S.

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious that a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow down global economic recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ind...

All parties will support any decision PM takes, but he should tell what went wrong in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that all parties would support any decision taken by Prime Minister in connection with China but added that the PM should first reveal the truth behind the death of 20 Army personnel in the vio...

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and others lead support to theatre staff amid COVID-19 crisis

Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi, and Makarand Deshpande are among the popular names from the film industry to join a fundraising campaign in support of the theatre communityZee Theatre has partnered with Give India Foundation t...

Lufthansa: Implementation of bailout deal not guaranteed

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday that the implementation of its bailout deal had not been secured and it might need to apply for creditor protection proceedings around the time of its extraordinary general meeting. The stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020