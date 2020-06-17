Left Menu
Development News Edition

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries. A large number of Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks, including in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh..

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:37 IST
China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh "always belonged to it," a day after the armies of the two countries were engaged in a violent face-off. The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent confrontation between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The ministry said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

At a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Spokesman Zhao Lijian refused to comment on reports of 43 casualties on the Chinese side during the face-off in the Galwan Valley on Monday night. "The border troops are dealing with relevant matter," he said.

When pointed out that the India has released the number of casualties and why Beijing was not providing the number for Chinese side, he said, "I I have stated that Chinese and Indian border troops are now jointly dealing with the relevant matter on the ground. I have nothing to add at the moment." On the situation at the China-India border both sides are having close communication with each other resolving this through diplomatic and military channels, Zhao said. "The over all border situation is stable and controllable," he told correspondents to a volley of questions. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks, including in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 568

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 568 in the state, a mid-day COVID-19 bulletin stated. The state has tested 213 samples on Tuesday, eight of these tested positive and 154 were negative....

Tennis-Canada's Dabrowski slams decision to go ahead with US Open

Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski has hit out at the decision to go ahead with this years U.S. Open, saying that despite strict health protocols it will be impossible to protect players in a bio-secure bubble throughout the eve...

Hong Kong shares edge higher amid caution over fresh virus cases in China, U.S.

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious that a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow down global economic recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ind...

All parties will support any decision PM takes, but he should tell what went wrong in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that all parties would support any decision taken by Prime Minister in connection with China but added that the PM should first reveal the truth behind the death of 20 Army personnel in the vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020