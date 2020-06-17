Pakistan records 5,839 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 154,760

As many as 5,839 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 154,760, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. The coronavirus-related death toll has reached 2,975, while the number of recoveries has reached 58,437.

The Punjab province, with nearly 58,329 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Sindh province, which registered over 57,868 cases. Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that a team of Pakistani experts will consider the use of Dexamethasone for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients after reports that the steroid had provided successful clinical trial results in initial phases.

"Positive results from UK on use of Dexamethaone in critical patients welcomed by WHO as a 1st treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring Oxygen or ventilator support. Expert Committee in Pakistan to consider inclusion," Dr Zafar Mirza tweeted. (ANI)