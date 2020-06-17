Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan records 5,839 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 154,760

As many as 5,839 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 154,760, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:38 IST
Pakistan records 5,839 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 154,760
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5,839 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 154,760, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. The coronavirus-related death toll has reached 2,975, while the number of recoveries has reached 58,437.

The Punjab province, with nearly 58,329 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Sindh province, which registered over 57,868 cases. Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that a team of Pakistani experts will consider the use of Dexamethasone for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients after reports that the steroid had provided successful clinical trial results in initial phases.

"Positive results from UK on use of Dexamethaone in critical patients welcomed by WHO as a 1st treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring Oxygen or ventilator support. Expert Committee in Pakistan to consider inclusion," Dr Zafar Mirza tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt urges private hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

The West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state to increase the number of beds in order to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. A meeting i...

Treat as representation plea for online 'mindfulness classes' for students: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi government to treat as a representation a plea seeking directions to provide online mindfulness classes to all government and private school students to release stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental ...

Nigeria: Lagos governor suspends reopening of worship centers

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-olu has suspended the reopening of worship centers in Lagos State, earlier planned to begin from June 19, until further notice, according to a news report by This Day.On June 4, the state had said that mosq...

Accrual-based double entry accounting system in J-K municipal bodies

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction to adoption of the JK Municipal Accounting and Budgeting Rules, 2020 to facilitate implementation of Accrual Based Double Entry Accounting System ABDEAS in Urban Local Bodi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020