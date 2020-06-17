Left Menu
PepsiCo's Aunt Jemima brand to change name, logo - NBC News

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:05 IST
PepsiCo Inc's Aunt Jemima pancake mix will change its name and image in an effort by the brand to distance itself from racial stereotypes, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

The logo of the brand features an African American woman named after a character from minstrel shows from the 19th century.

"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," a statement from Quaker Foods North America, the PepsiCo unit that owns Aunt Jemima, said, according to NBC. (https://nbcnews.to/3d94a2i)

