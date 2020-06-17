400 people test positive in German meat plant

Authorities in western Germany say 400 people at a large meatpacking plant have tested positive for COVID-19. The regional health authority in Guetersloh said Wednesday that the new cluster is linked to a slaughterhouse operated by the Toennies Group in nearby Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.

There have been several outbreaks at German abattoirs in recent weeks, prompting the government to impose stricter safety rules for the industry and ban the practice of using subcontractors. Toennies Group says the slaughterhouse is its largest site and employs over 6,000 staff.