French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French financial prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack, former head of world athletics, on trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.

Prosecutors allege that Diack solicited bribes totalling 3.45 million euros ($3.87 million) from athletes suspected of doping to cover up test results and let them continue competing. ($1 = 0.8912 euros)

