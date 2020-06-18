Left Menu
Development News Edition

G-7 calls on China to reconsider Hong Kong security law

The national security legislation is aimed at curbing secessionist activities that Beijing says fuelled monthslong anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. In their statement, foreign ministers from the G-7 nations voiced “grave concern regarding China's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong,” adding that it would breach the territory's Basic Law and Beijing's international commitments.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 01:51 IST
G-7 calls on China to reconsider Hong Kong security law

The Group of Seven leading economies is calling on China to reconsider plans to impose a national security law in Hong Kong, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday. The national security legislation is aimed at curbing secessionist activities that Beijing says fuelled monthslong anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

In their statement, foreign ministers from the G-7 nations voiced "grave concern regarding China's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong," adding that it would breach the territory's Basic Law and Beijing's international commitments. "It would jeopardize the system which has allowed Hong Kong to flourish and made it a success over many years," they said. "Open debate, consultation with stakeholders, and respect for protected rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are essential." The G-7 members are the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

"We are also extremely concerned that this action would curtail and threaten the fundamental rights and freedoms of all the population protected by the rule of law and the existence of an independent justice system," the foreign ministers said in their statement, which was also signed by the EU's top diplomat. "We strongly urge the Government of China to reconsider this decision," the G-7 added.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirusEver since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb,...

Face masks outside now compulsory in major Turkish cities

Turkey on Thursday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when outside in the countrys largest cities of Istanbul and Ankara, as well as the northwestern city of Bursa, in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Turkish off...

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Amb Tirumurti

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tir...

Italian study shows no improvement from Roche's rheumatoid arthritis drug for COVID-19

Roche Holding AGs Actemra did not improve symptoms in patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia, scientists conducting a study of the drug in Italy said on Wednesday, raising questions about the potential of the Swiss drugmakers rheumato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020