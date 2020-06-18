Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolton memoir claims Trump sought China's help to win 2020 US election

In a stunning accusation against his ex-boss, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed in his new book that President Donald Trump personally asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 06:00 IST
Bolton memoir claims Trump sought China's help to win 2020 US election
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

In a stunning accusation against his ex-boss, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed in his new book that President Donald Trump personally asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported. According to an excerpt from his upcoming memoir published by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, during one notable interaction between Trump and Xi at the G-20 Summit in Osaka last June, the US President "stunningly" turned the conversation to the upcoming 2020 election.Bolton went on narrating in the book that Trump had "stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome," adding that he "would print Trump's exact words, but the government's prepublication review process has decided otherwise."

The former NSA also said the conversation turned back to the trade deal, and Trump "proposed that for the remaining USD350 billion of trade imbalances (by Trump's arithmetic), the US would not impose tariffs, but he again returned to importuning Xi to buy as many American farm products as China could." The book, 'The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir', is due to be published on June 23, but the Trump administration has sued to block its distribution, claiming that it contains classified information and would compromise national security.

Publication of the book "would cause irreparable harm, because the disclosure of instances of classified information in the manuscript reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage, to the national security of the United States," according to the lawsuit. The claims come as the Trump campaign has tried to make China a central issue of the 2020 election, framing the President as tougher on Beijing than Biden.

According to the excerpt published in the Journal, in the same meeting with Xi, the Chinese leader defended the building of camps holding up to a million Uighur Muslims. "According to our interpreter," Bolton wrote, "Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do," the media reported. Bolton resigned in September 2019 after roughly 17 months as national security adviser. Trump, however, claims he fired him after the two clashed over policy towards North Korea, Iran, Ukraine and the Taliban in Afghanistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-Sprint star Coleman facing ban after another whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended on Wednesday and could miss next years Tokyo Olympics after again breaching whereabouts rules. The...

COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, just days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that will rank as the nations largest social gathering by far ...

Rugby-NZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs

New Zealand womens rugby received another boost on Thursday with the majority of the world champion national sevens squad released to return to domestic rugby including making rare appearances for their local clubs. The novel coronavirus ou...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday announced four candidates for the Legislative Council Elections in Karnataka. Prathap Simha Nayak, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and Sunil Valyapure have been announced as the BJP candidates.However, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020