Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shooting charge dropped against suspected New Mexico shooter

Torrez dropped an initial aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge against Steven Baca, 31, after images emerged online showing protester Scott Williams, 39, holding what was rumored to be a knife before he was allegedly shot by Baca.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 07:49 IST
Shooting charge dropped against suspected New Mexico shooter

A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday dropped a shooting charge against an Albuquerque man suspected of shooting a protester and called for further investigations after allegations the protester was armed at the time he was shot.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said he had serious concerns an initial police investigation into the Monday shooting did not identify who owned multiple weapons collected at the scene, including knives, nor interview key bystanders and police. Torrez dropped an initial aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge against Steven Baca, 31, after images emerged online showing protester Scott Williams, 39, holding what was rumored to be a knife before he was allegedly shot by Baca. Torrez said he expected Baca to claim self defense in the case.

“There have been rumors on social media about what transpired in the final seconds before this and we are actively looking into those and whether or not this was justified," Torrez told an online press briefing. “The reason he is not facing that charge right now is because this investigation is not complete." Videos show Baca, a counterprotester at a demonstration to remove a conquistador statue, tussling with demonstrators before pulling out a handgun and shooting several times.

Torrez said that under New Mexico law, a person cannot claim self defense if they are the first aggressor. Torrez said his office had put out a call for information on allegations Williams was armed.

"Right now I have no evidence to suggest that he was in any way armed," Torrez said. "The fact that we haven't charged it (shooting charge) today doesn't mean it will not be charged." Torrez filed four new charges against Baca for unlawful carrying of a firearm and battery for allegedly assaulting three women before the shooting.

Baca's lawyer Jason Bowles said he would plead not guilty to all charges, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Bowles did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Michael Perry)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

9 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 130 in the state on Thursday, said the state government. Of these 130, there are 129 active cases and one patient has been cureddischa...

Glass Lewis joins ISS in opposing Tesla chairwoman's re-election to board

Glass Lewis said on Thursday that it urged Tesla Inc investors to vote against re-electing Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the companys board, making it the second proxy advisory firm to oppose her appointment. The recommendation was based on c...

Toyota Finance NZ implementing intelligent automation in local operations

Toyota Finance New Zealand TFNZ has revved up efficiencies, clocked up the savings, and garnered international attention after implementing intelligent automation in its local operations.The Kiwi subsidiary is New Zealands largest captive f...

World Bank announces US$25m grant to help Yemen control locust outbreak

The World Bank announced today US25 million in new funding from the International Development Association IDA, the World Banks arm for the poorest countries, to help Yemen control the ongoing locust outbreak affecting the country and streng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020