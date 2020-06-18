Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why Coronavirus disease affect people differently

The coronavirus can be deadly for some people or no big deal for others. It can put a patient on a ventilator facing lonely death or can come and go without leaving a mark. The scientists across the globe are working day and night to find out what are the factors due which this virus affects people differently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 09:43 IST
Why Coronavirus disease affect people differently
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus can be deadly for some people or no big deal for others. It can put a patient on a ventilator facing lonely death or can come and go without leaving a mark. The scientists across the globe are working day and night to find out what are the factors due to which this virus affects people differently. The issue of disease variability "is the most critical question about COVID-19," The Washington Post quoted Edward Behrens, chief of the rheumatology division at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Why do some people get sick? Why do some people have no problem at all?" he said. However, the National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins on his blog has highlighted one potential breakthrough. He stated that the scientists developed an artificial intelligence tool that sorted the blood of covid-19 patients and found 22 proteins that consistently appear among the patients who are severely ill.

The researchers have also found that COVID-19 victims who had Type A blood had a 50 percent higher risk of needing oxygen or a ventilator. Type O blood seemed to have a partial protective effect. Collins further stated in comparison to potential mutations and dosages, the most critical factor is the person getting infected with the "host." Not everybody hosts the COVID-19 virus in the same way.

"The most critical factor is the person getting infected the host," Collins stated. Also, Jennifer Lighter, a hospital epidemiologist at NYU Langone found that obesity as one of the factors infecting people with COVID-19.

COVID-19 patients with a body mass index between 30 and 34 obese under CDC definitions were two folds as likely to be admitted to the ICU than patients with a BMI under 30. Those with a BMI of 35 and over were three folds more likely to die than those with a healthy BMI.

"As we are opening up the nation, one idea is to consider opening up by risk groups," Lighter stated while speaking to Wash Post. On a closer look, in the U.K., there has been "virtually no excess death" for people under age 45 since the pandemic began, said Carl Heneghan, director of the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University.

People who have little history of viral infections tend to have more severe reactions when they get infected later in life. "You have to try and stay healthy, get fit," Heneghan said. "If you've got diabetes, you've got to lose weight and moderate that. If you do all those things, your risk of dying is small, or very small."

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Hope says he has it in him to repeat 2017 Headingley Test show against England

West Indies batsman Shai Hope is confident of replicating his 2017 heroics against England in the upcoming three-Test series but admitted that his stats in the longest format havent exactly been the best for a while. Hope hasnt scored a ton...

Cricket-PCB chief expects 2020 T20 World Cup to be postponed

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has said the logistical challenge of keeping 16 teams in a bio-secure bubble to limit the risk of COVID-19 makes staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year impossible. The governing ...

Rio soccer league to return Thursday despite coronavirus

Brazilian soccer is set to make a partial return after a three-month suspension despite protests from sports executives who think it is too risky to start playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body of soccer in Rio de Janei...

COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that would be the nations largest indoor social gathering in three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020