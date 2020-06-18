Tesco sells Polish business for $206 mln
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:43 IST
Tesco said in a statement on Thursday that it had stronger market positions and better growth prospects in the three other countries. The buyer of its 301 store Polish business is Salling Group A/S.
The UK's biggest retailer sold its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia in March, and the offloading of the Polish unit is a further retreat from its once lofty global ambitions. ($1 = 3.9658 zlotys)
