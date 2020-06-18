Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford college recommends removal of Cecil Rhodes statue

The college's governors said they had “voted to launch an independent Commission of Inquiry into the key issues surrounding the Rhodes statue.” In a statement, Oriel College's governing body, made up of faculty, said they had “expressed their wish to remove the statue of Cecil Rhodes” and a plaque to him, adding that “this is what they intend to convey to the Independent Commission of Inquiry.” Rhodes made a fortune in the late 19th century from gold and diamond mines where miners labored in brutal conditions.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:13 IST
Oxford college recommends removal of Cecil Rhodes statue

The governing body of Oxford University's Oriel College on Wednesday recommended the removal of a statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes that has long been the target of protests — though it won't be taken down immediately. The college's governors said they had "voted to launch an independent Commission of Inquiry into the key issues surrounding the Rhodes statue." In a statement, Oriel College's governing body, made up of faculty, said they had "expressed their wish to remove the statue of Cecil Rhodes" and a plaque to him, adding that "this is what they intend to convey to the Independent Commission of Inquiry." Rhodes made a fortune in the late 19th century from gold and diamond mines where miners labored in brutal conditions. He was an education benefactor whose legacy includes Oxford University's prestigious Rhodes scholarships, which have been awarded to international students for over a century.

Famous Rhodes scholars include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and feminist writer Naomi Wolf. His statue was removed from the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2015 after students led a "Rhodes Must Fall" campaign.

A similar campaign has sought the removal of his statue in Oxford. The movement had gained new momentum since the death of George Floyd spurred anti-racism protests worldwide and a renewed debate on colonialism and its legacy in Britain. Other historical monuments and statues around the world, honoring figures from Christopher Columbus to Belgium's King Leopold II, have since become flash points in protests.

Earlier this month, Black Lives Matter protesters pulled down a controversial statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston in the English city of Bristol and threw it into the harbor. Colston was prominently involved in England's slaving company, the Royal African Company, which transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean. Oriel's governors said the new commission would include people from academia, education policy, law, politics and journalism. The commission aims to look into how to improve access to black and ethnic minority students and faculty, and review "how the college's 21st-century commitment to diversity can sit more easily with its past." The Rhodes statue will stay up until the inquiry finishes its work later this year.

In a statement, the Rhodes Must Fall campaign group said it welcomed Oriel College's intention to take down the statue, but demanded a stronger commitment to follow it through. "This is a potentially epoch-defining moment for our institution, the University of Oxford. We can, potentially, offer a powerful example of the decolonial project in higher education in the U.K. and beyond," the group said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Top China parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislation

The top decision-making body of Chinas parliament will review a draft of national security legislation for Hong Kong during a session in Beijing that began on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.The draft legislation specifie...

Family tries to flee with body of coronavirus patient to Moradabad from Delhi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had to perform a peculiar task of tracing the body of a coronavirus patient after his family tried to flee with it to his hometown while it was being transported from the hospital to a burial ground here. Th...

Tesco sells Polish business for 181 mln stg

Britains Tesco is selling its Polish business for about 181 million pounds 227 million, the supermarket group said on Thursday, leaving its central European business focused on the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.Britains biggest reta...

Indian economy to contract by 4 per cent in 2020-21: ADB

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy is expected to contract by 4 per cent during the current financial year, the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook ADO on Thursday. Countries in Developing Asia wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020