Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: Venezuelans. other refugees face huge pandemic hardships

UNHCR says forced displacement has nearly doubled from 41 million people in 2010, and five countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar — are the source of nearly two-thirds of people displaced abroad. Grandi also noted about 30% to 40% of the world's refugee population lives in camps.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:29 IST
UN: Venezuelans. other refugees face huge pandemic hardships
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHCRUSA)

The head of the UN refugee agency says he is "very worried" about the impact of the coronavirus in Latin America, where millions of Venezuelans have fled upheaval at home and could face hardship abroad among lockdowns and other restrictive measures to fight the pandemic. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said 164 countries have either partially or totally closed their borders to fight COVID-19. Many people who flee abroad rely on the "informal economy" often involving day work with cash wages economic activities that are at risk as governments ratchet up coronavirus lockdowns.

"Of course, it is good that countries are taking these measures of prudence" against the virus, Grandi said. "Unfortunately, COVID-19, which has been able to cause the entire world to grind to a halt, has not been able to stop wars, conflicts, violence, discrimination." "People are still fleeing their countries to seek refuge, to seek protection. This needs to be considered," he added, appealing to governments.

The impact could be especially stark for 3.7 million Venezuelans abroad, the world's second-largest refugee group after the 6.6 million Syrians displaced by their country's war. The Americas right now has become the world's epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

"One region about which we're very worried is, of course, Latin America and South America and in particular where countries host many millions of Venezuelans," Grandi said in an interview. "They are particularly hit by COVID." The comments came as UNHCR issued its annual "Global Trends" report, which found that the number of asylum-seekers, internally displaced people and refugees shot up by nearly 9 million people last year — the biggest rise in its records. That created a total of 79.5 million people, accounting for 1% of all humanity, seeking safety amid conflict, repression, and upheaval. UNHCR chalked up the surge to a new way of counting people displaced from Venezuela and a "worrying" new displacement in the persistent trouble spots of Congo, the Sahel region of Africa, Yemen, and Syria, which alone accounted for more than 13 million people on the move.

While the total figure of people facing forced displacement rose from 70.8 million at the end of 2018, some 11 million people were "newly displaced" last year, with poorer countries among those most affected. UNHCR says forced displacement has nearly doubled from 41 million people in 2010, and five countries Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar are the source of nearly two-thirds of people displaced abroad.

Grandi also noted about 30% to 40% of the world's refugee population lives in camps. He said COVID-19 hasn't affected "in dramatic numbers" camps like those in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh a country that has taken in nearly a million Rohingya Muslims fleeing from Myanmar or in Africa. Amid the outbreak, UNHCR has stepped up its "cash transfer" programs that put money directly in the pockets of displaced people. Grandi says 65 countries now benefit from such programs "and we have added 40 countries in just the last few months."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...

Poles turn to rustic bolt-holes at home to escape COVID-19

As summer begins and the lockdown eases, more Poles are shunning foreign resorts and are opting instead for holidays in remote rural settings at home, perhaps a forest tent or a lakeside cottage far from tourist crowds and COVID-19.When Mal...

Brussels adds George Floyd memorial to large mural collection

Brussels added to its large collection of murals on Thursday with a newly commissioned work in memory of African-American George Floyd, whose killing by police has sparked global protests against racism and police violence.Belgian-Congolese...

Tennis-Kvitova hopes for 'easy' U.S. Open decision, Barty also waits

Petra Kvitova is yet to make a call on participating in the U.S. Open and hopes the health situation in New York will improve to make her decision easier, the two-times Wimbledon champion told Reuters. A number of top players, including men...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020