Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey makes masks mandatory in Istanbul, 46 other provinces

Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in confirmed cases since the reopening of many businesses. The governors of Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa announced the mask rule late Wednesday in line with a recommendation by the country's scientific advisory council.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:53 IST
Turkey makes masks mandatory in Istanbul, 46 other provinces
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in confirmed cases since the reopening of many businesses. The governors of Istanbul, Ankara, and Bursa announced the mask rule late Wednesday in line with a recommendation by the country's scientific advisory council. Masks are now obligatory in 47 out of 81 provinces. The statements said masks would be worn in all public spaces.

Turkey is seeing an upward trend in the daily number of infections after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches, and museums to reopen, lifted inter-city travel restrictions, and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Wednesday that confirmed daily infections were around 653 in the past month in Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city with more than 15 million residents, and noted that the daily average fell to 616 in the past three days.

In the capital, Ankara, the range in one month has been between 127 and 177 new infections per day with an uptick in the past week. Turkey has reported 182,727 confirmed cases and 4,861 deaths from COVID-19 since March.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.The WHO is drawing up plans to he...

EU leaders to greenlight extending Russia economic sanctions, sources say

European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the blocs main economic sanctions against Russia until the end of January, 2021, diplomatic sources and officials said. The EU hit Russias energy, financial and arms sectors af...

EXCLUSIVE-Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared CEO role – sources

Nissans chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta helped engineer the troubled automakers latest turnaround plan. Now his allies are pressing the board to promote him to co-CEO to drive the new strategy, said four people with direct knowledge. ...

COVID-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study which highlights the risks of using immunity passports to certify that a person has recovered from COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020