3 children die in roof collapse incident in northwest Pakistan

3 children die in roof collapse incident in northwest PakistanPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:37 IST
At least three children were killed and as many others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said
The incident occurred at Nokhara area of Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Three children were buried under the debris of the collapsed roof, while three other persons, including a woman, sustained injuries in the incident, police said.
